New PlayStation Handheld Reportedly in the Works

A new handheld PlayStation platform is reportedly in the works at Sony. Within the past few days, new rumors began circling on the internet that suggested Sony could be looking to soon release a successor to the PSP (PlayStation Portable) and PS Vita. And while a new handheld is now said to be in development, it sounds like it won't be a wholly independent product in the same way that Sony's previous hardware was.

Coming by way of Insider Gaming, it has been reported that another PlayStation handheld is happening at Sony, but it will instead be tethered to the PlayStation 5. This new handheld, which is said to be codenamed "Q Lite", will work in tandem with the PS5 and will allow games to be played via remote play. The Q Lite is said to boast streaming that will allow games to perform at 60fps with 1080p visuals. Regarding its launch, it's also claimed that this new piece of tech would launch before the PS5 Pro, which is currently claimed to hit stores in the 2024 holiday season.

In a general sense, this move on Sony's part would make a ton of sense given the company's larger focus on remote play in recent years. To have a dedicated handheld that supports remote play with PS5 is something that would allow Sony to place an even larger emphasis on this style of play in the future.

Still, it remains somewhat odd that Sony would choose to not make a bigger play in the handheld space at this point. Given the massive success of the Nintendo Switch, it seems like Sony would want to get a cut of that audience share. Then again, given the huge failure of the PlayStation Vita, perhaps Sony will never look to release another piece of hardware in this manner to look to compete with Nintendo.

How do you feel about this new PlayStation handheld device based on this early report? And are you fine with getting a remote play handheld like this, or would you prefer to see a new dedicated accessory like the PSP or PS Vita? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.