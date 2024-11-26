PlayStation Insider Hints at Major New Announcements Coming Soon

Sony’s reportedly planning on releasing some major PlayStation news and announcements soon. This hint may come to a surprise for some, considering the company has teased a State of Play or Showcase event to coincide with the PlayStation’s 30th anniversary. While information needs to be taken with a grain of salt, the leaker, billbil-kun, has an excellent track record when it comes to teasing upcoming news from Sony, having accurately leaked the name and design of the PS5 Pro. No event has been officially announced by Sony at the moment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Billbil-kun’s tweet mentions that many “PlayStation stuff are being prepared behind the scenes” and “some fresh news are coming.” Given the industry’s current standing, the “fresh” context could pertain to a bringing a new genre into the fold or a new IP from its AAA companies like Santa Monica Studio and Naughty Dog. Major announcements from the company are done through PlayStation Showcases, but one might guess that The Game Awards could be the optimal event to present new information.

👀

A PlayStation event is really happening soon?



I don't have the answer, but many PlayStation stuff are being prepared behind the scenes,



Some fresh news are coming,

Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/IrLUZjgLTl — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) November 25, 2024

Sony is due for a PlayStation Showcase, considering the last one was May 2023. The presentation had announcements for games such as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Concord, as well as a gameplay reveal for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Judging off of the comments from the leaker, the news could aim over to having IP’s that aren’t from established franchises. This doesn’t mean that there won’t be any new information on these titles, but it does give way for announcements for games coming late 2025 to 2026.

PlayStation’s last State of Play in September revealed Horizon Zero Dawn, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 and Lunar remasters and an announcement trailer for Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yotei. Sony typically schedules three State of Plays a year, but have had more for specific titles such as Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

There are current talks surrounding Naughty Dog’s next project, as Troy Baker recently confirmed his involvement with Neil Druckmann. The two are frequent collaborators, with their most acclaimed work coming from The Last of Us titles. The director has mentioned that the new IP isn’t The Last of Us Part 3, so this could be a hint at the major announcement, given the recent surge of attention towards the AAA company.

The announcement could be about the rumored PlayStation Portable device that is set to rival the Steam Deck. Sony is in the early stages of creating a portable console that can play PS5 titles. Seeing how Phil Spencer has hinted at Microsoft developing an handheld Xbox being “inevitable”, Sony might see this chance as an opportunity to put their leg in the race. Currently, the launch of the PS5 Pro has been met with backlash due to its $700 price tag and launch technical issues with games like Silent Hill 2.

Do you think Sony will hold a PlayStation State of Play or Showcase soon? What games would you like to see announced? Let us know in the comments on X, Instagram and Facebook!