Silent Hill 2 Is Already $40 Off in Huge New Deal

Silent Hill 2 is currently available at an absurdly low price thanks to a new Black Friday sale. The Silent Hill series is one of gaming’s most sacred horror franchises dating back to 1999 on the PlayStation 1. It had a successful run for over a decade before abruptly disappearing, seemingly on the heels of an exciting resurgence after an iffy couple of games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Silent Hill game was teased via an elaborate free demo released on PS4 under the guise of a new game, unrelated to Konami’s horror franchise, from an unknown developer. It was only when players got to the end of this terrifying experience that they realized it was all a giant reveal for a new Silent Hill game from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and horror director Guillermo del Toro. On top of that, it would have starred Norman Reedus. It looked horrifying and showed lots of promise, but it wasn’t meant to be. The project was canceled and Kojima’s relationship with Konami imploded, resulting in him going off to found his own studio and partnering with other companies to make games like Death Stranding.

A full decade later and Konami has resurrected Silent Hill by announcing it has multiple new entries in the franchise in the works. To kick off the revival, it enlisted the help of Bloober Team to remake Silent Hill 2, the most beloved game in the franchise. After an extensive wait, the game finally arrived this October and was showered with praise from longtime fans and newcomers alike. The game made a welcome addition to the PS5’s library and many are hoping Bloober Team will take on more Silent Hill projects in the future, whether it be remakes or new games altogether.

With all of that said, if you’ve been holding out on picking up Silent Hill 2, now is the time to strike. Walmart has Silent Hill 2 on sale for just $30 on PlayStation 5. The critically acclaimed game has been going in and out of stock, but this deal appears to be available for store pick-up if it’s not in stock online. Of course, Black Friday week is upon us so it may be restocked throughout the week. If you strike out with Walmart, it’s worth checking out other retailers and seeing if they’d be willing to price match this particular deal. Target currently has a deal where if you purchase an item and find it at a lower price at a different store, they will refund you the difference, though we recommend checking with store employees before taking advantage of that just to be sure.

silent hill 2

Best Buy also has Silent Hill 2 on sale for $49.99, down from its standard $69.99 price point. While it’s not as significant of a drop, it’s still a great price for a game that is barely more than a month old and doesn’t appear to be going on sale at other retailers. It’s one of many great gaming deals this holiday season, as you can also get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $39.99 at all the major retailers and the PlayStation Store right now.

As we approach Black Friday, there will almost certainly be more and more great deals. Keep your eyes peeled on ComicBook as we will try to pick out the best Black Friday offerings on the hottest games for you. As for Silent Hill 2 itself, the game is available on PC as well, but doesn’t appear to be on sale there. Silent Hill 2 could come to Xbox next year as it is only console exclusive to PS5 for a full year, provided Konami chooses to port it when its deal with Sony expires.