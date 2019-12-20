PlayStation has Joined TikTok

Like it or hate it, TikTok seems to be taking over the internet, and it shows no signs of slowing down. While Microsoft and Nintendo have managed to avoid joining the social network thus far, the industry leader has chosen a different path. That’s right: PlayStation is now on TikTok. As of this writing, the PlayStation TikTok has three videos and more than 140,000 followers. The company’s content is rather bizarre, which is fairly in keeping with a lot of TikTok content, to be fair: one is a play on a popular 30 Rock meme, one is a Death Stranding gag and the other is a lip-sync video. Sort of.

We made a TikTok. Sorry 🤪 https://t.co/qB0u7TS5us — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 20, 2019

PlayStation’s decision to join the social network says a lot about how much the platform is growing. Started in 2017, TikTok is a video sharing social network focused on bite-sized content. Videos on the service can last between three and 15 seconds, allowing users to create easy lip-sync videos and comedy. In just two years, the app has become the seventh most downloaded app of the decade. In February, the app reached more than one billion downloads.

It will be interesting to see if there will be practical uses for PlayStation’s TikTok account. While TikTok is predominantly used for comedy purposes, it could be a great way to build hype for some games, if used correctly. It’s certainly not the first video game-related account. The Fortnite account has more than 950,000 followers. That’s a lot of potential viewers! In preparation for other, similar video game accounts, it seems that some users have taken the account names for a number of large brands. “@Nintendo,” “@Pokemon,” and “@Xbox” all redirect to TikTok users with no videos, perhaps looking to sell the handles down the line.

Unsurprisingly, a number of reactions to PlayStation’s announcement on Twitter were less than enthusiastic. Some, however, see the potential of the PlayStation account. It could be a great way to build hype for PlayStation 5 leading up to its official unveiling!

Bruh time to get tiktok? Ps5 sneak peaks? — Legit #E32020 (@yuniorMeraz) December 20, 2019

Time will tell if the PlayStation TikTok becomes an integral part of the company’s marketing, or just a fun diversion. Have you joined TikTok yet? What do you think of PlayStation’s content so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!