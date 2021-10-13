Is PlayStation Working on Rebooting The Getaway for PS5?

PlayStation London Studio is looking to hire for a number of different roles for an upcoming online game. At this time, the developer has revealed no details about its next project, other than some of the positions that are available: senior game AI programmer, lead online programmer, procedural technical artist, lead character artist, and senior level/mission designer. PlayStation London Studio revealed these positions in a new Tweet, leading to speculation from fans about what the future might hold. London Studio previously planned to make a new take on The Getaway for the PlayStation 3, but that project ended up cancelled. However, some fans believe this project could be a new series entry for PlayStation 5!

The original Tweet from PlayStation London Studio can be found embedded below.

It’s important to remember that this is all just speculation until Sony makes an official announcement! While we do know for certain that PlayStation London Studio is working on something, it’s impossible to say what it might be. Some fans have speculated that it could be a new version of PlayStation Home, as the original was also developed by London Studio. Considering that the developer is still hiring for so many major roles, it might be a while before we get an official reveal for the project, whatever it might be. Of course, that’s the double-edged sword when it comes to looking for hints from job listings: it can take a very long time to pay off.

Online job listings allow video game companies the opportunity to expand their hiring potential, but they also provide gamers with a window into the development process that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. In fact, just last month, PlayStation fans discovered that Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerilla Games is hiring for a new multiplayer game. Clearly, PlayStation’s studios are gearing up for some big PS5 offerings in the future, but fans will just have to wait patiently to see what the future will hold!

What do you think PlayStation London Studio is working on next? Would you like to see them bring back The Getaway? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!