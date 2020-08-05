PlayStation Now Adds 3 Great Games

PlayStation Now has welcomed some new games to the subscription service’s library for August with three titles now available. Those games are Hitman 2, Greedfall, and Dead Cells, each of them offering some unique experiences different from each other that should keep PlayStation Now subscribers busy for a while. Both Hitman 2 and Dead Cells will depart PlayStation Now on February 1, 2021, but that still gives players plenty of time to test them out before they’re cycled out for something else later.

Sony announced the new PlayStation Now additions this week and welcomed them into the subscription on Tuesday. If you’re subscribed to PlayStation Now, you can start playing them right away.

If you’re unfamiliar with any of the games, you can check out what they’re all about below along with some trailers showing how they play.

Hitman 2, Greedfall and Dead Cells join PS Now today. Details on this month’s additions: https://t.co/X8A0U1Emao pic.twitter.com/kCamsFVtky — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 4, 2020

Hitman 2

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2,” PlayStation’s Hitman 2 preview said. “From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most deadly assassin, Agent 47. Explore hugely complex sandbox environments, everything can help you plan and execute the perfect assassination – use stealth, sabotage and more to turn your creativity into a deadly weapon.”

Greedfall

“In this stunning action RPG, explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures,” PlayStation’s preview of Greedfall said. “You’ll have complete freedom to shape your abilities, spells and skills and decide whether to complete objectives with combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. “

Dead Cells

“An interconnected world, branching paths and unlockable skills with the constant adrenaline-pumping threat of permadeath beckon in this sublime roguelike action platformer,” PlayStation’s preview of Dead Cells said. “With no checkpoints, you either vanquish the final boss in one go or try again. Tough but fair combat, responsive controls, challenging foes, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble make for a visceral and cathartic action game.”

These three PlayStation Now games are now available in the subscription’s library. Dead Cells and Hitman 2 will leave the service on February 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.