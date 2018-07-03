PlayStation Now Adds PS2 Role-Playing Classics, Adds New Promotion

A new month is upon us and along with some new PlayStation Plus games, PS4 and PC owners also have access to a few new games on the PlayStation Now streaming service. And it’s a good month for classic role-playing games.

Sony has provided a new blog post breaking down the latest games to come to the service and they’re sure to drum up retro memories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up is Dark Cloud, a Level-5 produced adventure that came out for PlayStation 2 years ago. It previously re-released as a PS2 Classic on PlayStation 4 but now you can play it anytime on the PlayStation Now service.

In addition, Rogue Galaxy has also joined the service along with farming sim Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition and the firework-detonating Fantavision.

If you prefer newer releases, the following games are also available on the service starting today:

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Farming Simulator 17

MXGP 2 — The Official Motocross Video Game

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Umbrella Corps

Wild Guns

These titles have also been upgraded from PlayStation 3 to PlayStation 4 versions, respectively:

Rainbow Moon

Strider

Not a subscriber to PlayStation Now just yet? That can be understood since the prices might be a little up there when it comes to membership. However, Sony has also introduced a new promotion to get players on board for a much more affordable entry rate.

Starting now and running through September 25, you can give your first month of PlayStation Now a try for just $9.99 if you’re a new subscriber. If you prefer to stick around for the long haul, PlayStation Now members can get a three-month subscription for $29.99; or they can go all in for a year’s membership for $99.99.

Don’t forget that you can still access a seven day free trial to the service if you haven’t given it a go yet, so you can see how well it runs on both PlayStation 4 and PC.

Sony also listed the top ten games on the service for the month of June. To no one’s surprise, Red Dead Redemption dominated again, followed by Fallout New Vegas and Mortal Kombat (2011). The full top ten are as follows: