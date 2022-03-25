New PlayStation Now + PlayStation Plus Subscription Service Leaked Ahead of Reveal

The long-rumored PlayStation Sparactus — a new subscription service that combines PS Plus and PS Now — is reportedly going to be revealed next week, or, more specifically, “as early as next week,” which leaves room for this date to slip. According to the report, the subscription service is internally viewed as the official response to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s Netflix-like subscription service for games that’s rapidly growing in popularity and changing the industry in the process. To this end, the report notes that Sony is going to come out swinging with a “splashy lineup of hit games from recent years.”

If the latest PS4 and PS5 games in a subscription service don’t interest you, Sony is prepared to tempt you with legacy games. It’s reported that by combining PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus, subscribers will be able to choose from multiple tiers with different catalogs that include both new games and PlayStation games from yesteryear. The report adds to this by claiming the most expensive tier will give subscribers access to “extended demos” and the “ability to stream games over the Internet.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, which comes the way of Bloomberg, who doesn’t divulge any release or pricing information. That said, it’s possible Sony will remedy this with an official reveal. If the plan is to reveal the subscription service next week, it may stick to this, or accelerate the plan now that Bloomberg has run a report. Whatever happens, we will let you know of everything you need to know as it comes in. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including everything between the latest official news and all of the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links right below:

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not addressed this new report in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly.