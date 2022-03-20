PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you’re on PS5, you’re out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn’t require PS Plus though. If you haven’t seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.

Anytime between now and July 22, 2022, all PS4 users can nab three months of the subscription service that normally costs $5 a month, providing a savings of $15. In order to redeem this “extended trial access,” you need a PSN ID and an Apple ID. That’s it. If you decide to take advantage of this offer be sure to cancel it after the three months are over though as it will auto-renew. Meanwhile, if you’re an active member you can’t use this to add three months to your subscription, and if you’ve been a subscriber in the past, it won’t work either. This is for new subscribers only.

If you’re still interested, locate the Apple TV app from your console’s TV and video section, if you don’t already have it downloaded that is. Once downloaded, open it and follow the on-screen instructions, which will prompt you to sign in with your Apple ID or create one if you don’t have one. And that’s it.

Apple TV is largely known for its original content like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Trying, and See and Foundation. That said, it also has unoriginal content as well, like the streaming rights to Grinch.

