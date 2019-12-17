PlayStation Now’s January Games Include 2 Big PS4 Exclusives

Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are headlining Sony’s first selection of PlayStation Now games for 2020, the company announced on Tuesday. Both of those games which were regarded as major PlayStation 4 exclusives will be playable by any PlayStation Now subscriber on January 2nd, and joining them is a third game that’s perfect for parties and small groups. Overcooked 2 rounds out January’s PlayStation Now games with the first two of those games available to stream and download for a few months after they’re added.

Even if you’ve played some of these games before, they’re worth downloading again through PlayStation Now when they’re added if you didn’t play through all their DLC or game modes. Horizon Zero Dawn’s PlayStation Now version will come with the expansion called The Frozen Wilds as well as extra in-game content, so it may be worth revisiting again. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End also comes with the game’s multiplayer and survival modes, so even if you’ve beaten the main story, you’ve got some extras to keep you occupied. Both of these games will be downloadable and streamable on PlayStation 4 consoles through April 7th so long as you’ve got a PlayStation Now subscription.

Underrated compared to the other two games but definitely not one to be overlooked is Overcooked 2, the sequel to the game that’s filled with kitchen mayhem as players scramble to make dishes and keep things from catching on fire. You can play by yourself if you must, but Overcooked 2 is a game that’s much better suited for online play with communication or couch co-op sessions where instructions and ingredients fly about.

“You’ve saved the world from the Ever Peckish,” PlayStation’s preview for Overcooked 2 said to recap the events of the first game. “Now a new threat has arisen and it’s time to get back in the kitchen to stave off the hunger of The Unbread! Journey back to the Onion Kingdom and assemble your team of chefs in classic couch co-op or online play for up to four players in Overcooked! 2.”

PlayStation also reminded PlayStation Now subscribers that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is also part of the lineup after it was added this month, so you can play that multiplayer game now while you wait on the others to arrive. Joining PUBG for December’s games is Wolfenstein: The Old Blood and Formula 1 2019.