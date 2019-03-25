Save 40% on a 12-Month PlayStation Now Subscription

Sony’s PlayStation Now service offers unlimited streaming/download access to over 750 games for the PS4, PS3, and PS2 with new games added each month. Basically, it’s Sony’s take on the whole Netflix for games concept, only a lot pricier.

Ordinarily, a 1-month subscription would set you back $20, a 3-month subscription would cost $45, and a 12-month subscription would clock in at $100. However, Amazon is currently offering up an entire year of PlayStation Now for only $60, which is a pretty incredible deal. Take advantage of it while you can. You can explore the current catalog of games right here.

On a related note, a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership is going for only $44.99 on Amazon, which is a discount of 25% and the lowest price that we’ve seen from a major retailer since the holidays. Not to be confused with PlayStation Now, PlayStation Plus also offers free games, but they are only available for a limited time. You can find some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription below:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

