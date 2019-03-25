Save 40% on a 12-Month PlayStation Now Subscription

Sony’s PlayStation Now service offers unlimited streaming/download access to over 750 games for the PS4, PS3, and PS2 with new games added each month. Basically, it’s Sony’s take on the whole Netflix for games concept, only a lot pricier.
Ordinarily, a 1-month subscription would set you back $20, a 3-month subscription would cost $45, and a 12-month subscription would clock in at $100. However, Amazon is currently offering up an entire year of PlayStation Now for only $60, which is a pretty incredible deal. Take advantage of it while you can. You can explore the current catalog of games right here.
On a related note, a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership is going for only $44.99 on Amazon, which is a discount of 25% and the lowest price that we’ve seen from a major retailer since the holidays. Not to be confused with PlayStation Now, PlayStation Plus also offers free games, but they are only available for a limited time. You can find some of the benefits of a PlayStation Plus subscription below:
Play Online with Friends:
- PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!
Get Free Games
- PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.
Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts
- As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!
