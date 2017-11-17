PlayStation Plus Pre Black Friday Sale Now Live, New Games Marked Way Down

PlayStation gamers can plan to stay home on Black Friday, because all of the hottest new games are already on sale — that is, if you’re a PlayStation Plus member. Sony revealed that many of the digital Black Friday deals were going to go live early, if you head over to the PSN Store you’ll see that our full digital lineup is already live! There are so many brand new releases and hit games on offer here, and these are the cheapest prices you’re going to find for the digital version of any of these games.

Keep in mind that these sale prices are only going to show up for PlayStation Plus members but, if you’d like, you’re definitely able to begin a free trial of PlayStation Plus, or even just buy one month of service, in order to take advantage of the sale. Once you’re PS Plus subscription is live you can buy any of the games listed below at these sale prices, and they’re yours forever. Here’s the lineup:

Call of Duty: WWII Digital Deluxe – $89.99

Destiny 2 – $38.99

Destiny 2 Game and Expansion Pass Bundle – $67.49

Destiny 2 Digital Deluxe Version – $74.99

FIFA 18 – $35.99

FIFA 18 Icon Edition – $59.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition – $47.99

Madden NFL 18 – $29.99

NBA 2K18 – $41.99

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition – $59.99

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold – $119.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $41.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition – $62.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition – $69.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $41.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition – $48.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – $41.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition – 67.49

EA Sports NHL 18 – $29.99

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Edition – $39.99

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Edition Deluxe – $49.99

Overwatch Game of the Year Edition – $29.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – $29.99

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 FC Barcelona Edition – $34.99

Project Cars 2 – $41.99

WWE 2K18 – $35.99

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition – $53.99

Need for Speed Payback Deluxe Edition – $47.99

Need for Speed Payback – $35.99

Take advantage of these prices while you can! If you’re planning on picking up Destiny 2 at any point, then now would be the time to scoop it up for cheap. Happy shopping!