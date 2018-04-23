PlayStation Plus Deal Gives 3 Months Free in EU

A PlayStation Plus promotion that’s going on in Europe right now offers three months of the service for free if you buy a year’s worth of the subscription.

The PS Plus deal isn’t an uncommon one for Sony to offer every now and then, but this deal appears to be restricted to Europe for the time being. That doesn’t’ mean that the deal being available elsewhere is out of the question, but it’s Europe’s time to save for now.

To take advantage of the promotion, you can either go through the official PlayStation Store or through Amazon with both of the retailers offering the same deal. Through both sites, the promotion for 12 months of PS Plus along with three free months is available for £49.99. That’s the same price that the one-year membership would typically be offered for, so the three months free equal out to a saving of £19.85, the price that the three-month subscription typically costs without any discounts.

The PS Plus deal will stack with whatever you’ve got left on your subscription length, so even if you’re not in danger of running out anytime soon, now might be a smart time to re-up on your subscription and extend it even more. According to the PlayStation Store, the promotion is now live and is scheduled to end on May 5. No such end date was spotted on the Amazon listing, but it may end around a similar date.

If you haven’t yet checked out PS Plus or just recently got a PS4, here’s everything you’re missing out on if you don’t have PS Plus.

Online Multiplayer

Connect with friends, compete online, and enjoy your favorite games* to the fullest.

No One Fights Alone

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games.

Heroes Are Born on the Battlefront

Play iconic heroes that bring distinct abilities to the battlefront – or join the fight in an emotionally-gripping single player story.

Multiplayer Overview

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games.

Free Games

Each month get two selected PlayStation 4 games for free. From action adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Exclusive Discounts

As a PlayStation Plus member, always get the best deals on PlayStation. Get exclusive discounts on the hottest games and best content.

