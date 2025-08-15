PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Losing 13 Popular Games Soon

Recently, PlayStation unveiled the lineup for new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games coming to the service in August. But unfortunately, with each exciting new addition, there’s a trade-off as other games leave the subscription. On August 19th, this month’s new games will arrive. But that also means that several beloved PS Plus Extra and Premium offerings will leave the catalog.

This month has some heavy blows for PS Plus Extra subscribers, as some great games will no longer be included. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are some of the most crushing losses this month. Both games are available for PS4 and PS5 and are highly rated entries in their respective franchises, so having them included in PS Plus was a real perk. For sports fans, the loss of EA Sports UFC 5 will be a tough one to bear, as well. And it’s a crushing blow for JRPG fans, as a whole host of Sword Art Online titles will be leaving the service this month.

In total, 13 great games will no longer be included for PS Plus members this month. If you want to keep playing them, you’ll need to buy the full game. And for some of these titles, that won’t come cheap.

Every Game Leaving the PS Plus Extra & Premium Catalog in August

Here is the full list of games that will no longer be available as part of the PS Plus Extra and Premium membership starting August 19th. I’ve also included the full price cost for each game, in case you want to grab a copy to continue your gameplay experience.

Bugsnax (PS4, PS5) – $69.99

EA Sports UFC 5 (PS5) – $69.99

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) – $19.99

RIDE 5 (PS5) – $59.99

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (PS4, PS5) – $69.99

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4) – $59.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4) – $39.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization (PS4) – $59.99

Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (PS4, PS5) -$59.99

Sword Art Online: Lost Song (PS4) – $59.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, PS5) – $39.99

Vacation Simulator (PS4, PS5) – $19.99

Wild Hearts (PS5) – $69.99

PS Plus members sometimes get discounts on certain games, but as of now, that doesn’t look to be the case with any of these titles. It’s possible that discounts could be added after the games are officially pulled from the free catalog.

That said, a couple of these games, including Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Wild Hearts, are currently on sale as part of the PlayStation Gamescom sale. So, you may be able to snag the games for good for a bit less than usual if you act fast.

As these games leave PS Plus Extra & Premium, they will be replaced with a new lineup of titles. Though it’s tough to say goodbye to some of these games, August’s lineup of new entries includes some great games like Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Mortal Kombat 1, and Unicorn Overlord, among others.

Are you sad to see any of these games go? Will you be buying them to continue your adventures?