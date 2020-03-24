Free PlayStation Plus Games for April Have Leaked

The free PlayStation Plus games for April have apparently leaked ahead of their official announcement to reveal to subscribers what they’ll be playing for free next month. If the leak is accurate – and seeing how the leak comes straight from PlayStation Access, an official PlayStation channel, it’s probably accurate – the two free games for April will be Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0. The game should be available within the first week or so of April and will be downloadable throughout the month, but that also means PlayStation Plus subscribers still have a few more days to download March’s free games before they’re removed.

People on Reddit and Twitter took notice of a video which was up on the official PlayStation Access YouTube channel for a short time before it was promptly removed. The video in question was unlisted which means it wasn’t supposed to be for the public’s eyes when it was uploaded, but it’s now been made private to totally prevent anyone else from viewing it. Those who saw it before it was removed screenshotted the relevant information that named next month’s free PlayStation Plus games.

Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 are the free PS+ games in Aprilhttps://t.co/QtT4E34ky5 pic.twitter.com/8VrJrNV3Lj — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 24, 2020

This selection of free games for April follows Sony’s usual trend of giving away one of its bigger first-party games along with a smaller, still enjoyable game that’s sometimes more of a niche interest. Sony offered a third game for free in February when it gave away the PlayStation VR title Firewall Zero Hour, but two games following the pattern described above is typically the norm.

An official announcement about the free PlayStation Plus games for April should be released soon now that the leak is out there and considering it’s almost the end of March. Before those free games are released, however, PlayStation Plus subscribers shouldn’t miss out on the free games for this month which similarly leaked in February before their official reveal. Those games are Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces, and they’re both available from now until April 6th. This means that the new games for April should be available around that day as well, so you have until then to download March’s games.

There’s also a free trial happening this month for Predator: Hunting Grounds, so be sure to fit that into your free game schedule for March if you’re interested.

