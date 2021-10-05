New PlayStation Plus Free Games for October Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free games for October 2021 are now available. As previously announced, the lineup this time around includes Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21. Hell Let Loose is specifically for the PlayStation 5 while Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 are both for the PlayStation 4. The three video games will remain available as part of the subscription service through November 1st.

The typical caveats for “free” video games via PlayStation Plus all apply for Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21. The titles are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, and even then only for the limited window between now and November 1st to claim. Should a PlayStation Plus subscriber that has claimed them drop their subscription, they will lose access to the titles until they resubscribe to PlayStation Plus. That said, all video games claimed as part of PlayStation Plus’ campaigns like this remain in the library so long as they were claimed during the appropriate period, so anything that had previously been claimed remains claimed even if a subscription stops being active.

Charge the frontlines, hit the green, and enter the arena with October’s PlayStation Plus lineup, available starting today: https://t.co/aWYmUeySDc pic.twitter.com/HObLWNGSpz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 5, 2021

As noted above, October 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games, Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21, are now available. They will remain available to claim by subscribers through November 1st. The former is for the PS5 while the latter two are for the PS4. At this point, there is no telling what November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus titles will be, though it will likely include a new release as has been common in recent history. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

