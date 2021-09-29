PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2021 Revealed

PlayStation has finally revealed the October 2021 free games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it confirms the recent big leak. It had previously leaked that that Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 would be October’s free games for PlayStation Plus, and now the official announcement has confirmed it. Notably, Hell Let Loose is the PlayStation 5 version of the title while both Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 are the PlayStation 4 versions of those titles. The aforementioned titles will become available to subscribers on October 5th and be available through November 1st.

All of the usual caveats apply for the October 2021 PlayStation Plus free games. The ability to claim them at all is only available to subscribers, and only then during the limited-time window within which they are available to claim. Current subscribers that claim the titles lose access to them should their PlayStation Plus subscription lapse, but if and when they resubscribe, access will once more be granted to any of the PlayStation Plus titles that have been previously claimed. Finally, not all of the video games able to be claimed are for all platforms; PlayStation specifically notes whether a title is for PS5 or PS4 or both these days with one usually being PS5 and two usually being PS4. In this month’s case, Hell Let Loose is for the PS5 while Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 are for the PS4.

Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X are your PlayStation Plus games for October: https://t.co/xFnIWCsOG2 pic.twitter.com/BV9LcJhM70 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 29, 2021

As noted above, October 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games have been revealed as Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 and will be available beginning October 5th. They will remain available to claim by subscribers through November 1st. September 2021’s free PlayStation Plus titles, Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds, are now available and will be so through October 4th. The former is for PS5 while the latter two are for PS4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

