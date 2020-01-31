PlayStation Plus: Last Chance to Get Your Free January PS4 Games

Tomorrow is February, which means time to download your free PlayStation Plus PS4 games for January is running out. Soon they will be replaced with February’s free games, and once they are, you won’t be able to download them for free. They will return to normal price, and who knows when and if they will ever be featured again. So, if you haven’t downloaded January’s free games yet, get on it.

For the month of January, both Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator are available. In other words, technically there’s not two, but four free games currently available. And, as always, there’s no strings attached. If you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can download the games and play them as much as you want. However, if you’re subscription lapses, you will lose access to these games until you subscribe again.

As for next month’s free games, which will be made available very soon, they are BioShock: The Collection, Firewall: Zero Hour, and The Sims 4. For more details on these games and when they will be available, click here.

Below, you can read more about each game and watch trailers for each as well:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection: “From the groundbreaking storytellers at Naughty Dog, comes the genre-defining epic that revolutionized adventure storytelling, rebuilt by Bluepoint Games with the power of the PS4 system. Experience one of the most revered game series of all time as you follow the perilous journey of Nathan Drake across the globe, from humble beginnings to extraordinary discoveries. Meet an unforgettable cast of characters as Drake puts life and friendship on the line in a race against ruthless enemies to uncover unimaginable treasure.”

Goat Simulator: “Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. Destroy things with style and you’ll earn even more points! When it comes to goats, not even the sky’s the limit!”

In recent and related news, a new Death Stranding update has added a much-need feature to the 2019 Hideo Kojima game.