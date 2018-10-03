PlayStation Plus: Final Day to Get ‘God of War III’ and ‘Destiny 2’ for Free

PlayStation Plus subscribers have just one more day to get God of War III Remastered and Destiny 2 along with the other free games before they’re replaced by October’s selection.

Revealed at the end of August, Sony’s lineup of free PlayStation Plus games for September included the two games mentioned above along with Another World – 20th Anniversary Edition, QUBE Director’s Cut, Sparkle 2, and Foul Play, games that were made available for systems like the PlayStation 3 and PS Vita. PlayStation’s trailer for the free PlayStation Plus games previewed some scenes from the games that headlined September with the PlayStation Blog announcement giving more insight into the free games.

While the games were available throughout almost all of September for PlayStation Plus subscribers to download for free, the start of October marks the last day when people will be able to get these games from the promotion. PlayStation’s free games for October are planned to replace God of War III Remastered, Destiny 2, and the others on October 2nd, so there’s just one more day to download these before they return to their normal prices.

Last chance to download God of War III Remastered 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚 with PlayStation Plus: //t.co/8iEKUzBRnI pic.twitter.com/IbgWOThEdi — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 1, 2018

Though the six PlayStation games from September won’t be available for free anymore after they’re swapped out, more games will immediately take their place to fill October with free titles, one of which is quite appropriate for the month. Friday the 13th: The Game is one of the headliners, an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits several Counselors against one player who’s controlling Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series. It’s a perfect game to play as Halloween draws nearer, especially with new possibilities on the table as the game’s development has shifted to a new team. Laser League joins Friday the 13th: The Game as the other main title for October, a neon light-filled game that puts players in arenas with dangerous beams of light and abilities to use when trying to best their opponents.

Sony’s new selection of free PlayStation Plus games is scheduled to arrive on October 2nd, so grab God of War III Remastered, Destiny 2, and the rest of the free games while they’re still available.