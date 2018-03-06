PlayStation Plus Free Games for March Now Available, Bloodborne Multiplayer Community Rallying for New Players

It’s the first Tuesday of the month, and you know what that means! Your PlayStation Plus games are finally live on PSN, and you have two of the very best PlayStation 4 exclusives ready for the taking! In case you missed it, this month’s PS Plus lineup includes Bloodborne and Ratchet & Clank: One of the most intense and challenging gameplay experiences the current generation of gaming has to offer, and one of the most beautiful and carefree games of the generation.

Return to Yharnam is happening again! Begins next Saturday, the 10th! It’s a coordinated annual event to surge the game with activity. A perfect time to revisit Bloodborne. This time it will be aided by lots of newcomers from March’s free PS+ download. RT to get the word out! pic.twitter.com/W0QpIvLoTI — illusorywall (@illusorywall) March 3, 2018

If you’ve never played Bloodborne before, don’t worry: The community didn’t leave you behind. Bloodborne is one of the most celebrated games on PS4, and players are banding together to make sure that the multiplayer scene will be renewed and thriving as droves of new players dive in for the first time. Similar to the Dark Souls trilogy, multiplayer in Bloodborne is optional, but recommended for most. You’ll find hints left behind by other players, and with the proper items, you’ll be able to summon assistance when taking on bosses as well!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a pretty awesome, grass-roots effort from fans of the game, and honestly, it’s going to make it much more enjoyable for everyone — newcomers and veterans. Here’s a little more about both of your new free games, straight from the PlayStation Store:

Bloodborne:

“Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.”

Ratchet & Clank:

“Ratchet & Clank blasts onto PlayStation 4 for the first time, with a new game based on elements from the original Ratchet & Clank (PS2). Ratchet & Clank (PS4) takes a deeper look at the characters’ origin stories and modernizes the original gameplay. Featuring several new planets, all-new bosses, new Clank gameplay, new flight sequences, and much more – with completely new visuals constructed to use the power of the PS4.”