PlayStation Plus: Last Chance to Grab Bloodborne and Ratchet & Clank for Free

Friendly reminder to those that are currently PlayStation Plus members that it’s not too late to get in on this week’s free games! Arguably one of the better months, members with Sony’s paid membership get a few free titles that spans across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and the PlayStation Vita!

Though the older generations aren’t bad picks themselves, it’s the PlayStation 4 offerings this month that have fans excited! But act quickly, because it’s the last day of the month before a new wave of free games begin! Let’s get started for what’s available this month for this generation, and then an outline of all possible options! Don’t forget, Vita owners, that your handheld also remote play, which can make the Bloodborne experience very interesting!

Bloodborne

“Introducing Bloodborne, the latest Action RPG from renowned Japanese developer FromSoftware, makers of the hit Dark Souls series, coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4 system. Face your fears as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.”

A Terrifying New World: Journey to a horror-filled gothic city where deranged mobs and nightmarish creatures lurk around every corner.

Strategic Action Combat: Armed with a unique arsenal of weaponry, including guns and saw cleavers, you’ll need wits, strategy and reflexes to take down the agile and intelligent enemies that guard the city’s dark secrets.

A New Generation of Action RPG: Stunningly detailed gothic environments, atmospheric lighting, and advanced new online experiences showcase the power and prowess of the PlayStation(R)4 system.

Ever-changing Chalice Dungeons to Explore: Use holy chalices to gain entrance to a network of vast underground ruins, filled with traps, beasts, and rewards, to explore and conquer alone or with others. These procedurally generated dungeons offer brand new challenges to master, and can be uploaded or shared with friends.

Ratchet & Clank

“Play the game, based on the movie, based on the game! Ratchet & Clank (PS4) is a new game based on elements from the original Ratchet & Clank (PS2). Developed alongside the major motion CG-animated picture coming to theatres in 2016, Ratchet & Clank (PS4) marks the PlayStation 4 debut of PlayStation’s greatest heroes. Join Ratchet, Clank, Captain Qwark and new friends as they battle to save the Solana Galaxy from the evil Chairman Drek. With an hour of new cinematics (including footage from the film), Ratchet & Clank (PS4) takes a deeper look at the characters’ origin stories and modernizes the original gameplay. Explore the galaxy in a game that features new planets, new and updated gameplay segments, all-new bosses, all-new Clank gameplay, all-new flight sequences, and much more — with completely new visuals built to demonstrate the power of the PS4!”

PlayStation 3 and Vita Deals:

As for the older generations, the PlayStation 3 has Legend of Kay and Might No. 9 available for free, as the PlayStation Vita offers Claire: Extended Cut and Bombing Busters for free. Both of the Vita titles are also cross-buyable with the PlayStation 4, as well as the Mighty No. 9 title for the PlayStation 3.

Though there are a couple of fantastic deals going on for just one more day, we would be amiss not to recommend the brutally unforgiving Bloodborne experience! If you’re looking for an RPG with an incredible story that will challenge you at every possible turn, you won’t want to miss out. And it’s free, you can’t beat that!