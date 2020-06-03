PlayStation Network Experiencing Issues With PlayStation Plus

✖

PlayStation Network servers are experiencing issues with PlayStation Plus and other parts of PSN. Sony hasn't officially confirmed the issues, but reports are flooding the internet, and it appears the bulk of the problems revolve around PlayStation Plus, or more specifically, PSN telling players they don't have PlayStation Plus when trying to access online multiplayer games that require a subscription to the service.

Meanwhile, there also reports that the YouTube app on the PlayStation 4 still isn't working, a problem that has been plaguing PS4 users for a couple of weeks now. Like the PSN issues, there's been no comment from Sony on these reports, leaving users with nothing but speculation for now.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what the problem is, how widespread it is, or when a fix will be released, but we will be sure to update this post as official information flows in from Sony Interactive Entertainment itself.

anyone else can’t play online because apparently they need playstation plus even tho they have it? — Jay (@JaysLDN) June 3, 2020

Dear @PlayStation .. what's wrong with you? I have a whole year of PS plus membership, and despite that Everytime I am trying to log into an online game, it keeps taking me to a stupid ad page asking me to buy the membership.

Absolutely frustrating.

Please help.

Thanks. — TheKingSays.. (@TheVirgoKingAJ) June 3, 2020

PlayStation plus tripping or it’s just me ? — Camden Williams🌟 (@CAMTHEGOAT3) June 3, 2020

@PlayStation can you fix this..... cant play any game without this popping up. And I have ps Plus pic.twitter.com/At4aRAmM2C — Mario and 102 others (@maryo2323) June 3, 2020

Anyone else having problems with PS4? Saying they’ve ran out of ps plus when it doesn’t run out till November!? @PlayStation — Macauley (@macauleyharris) June 3, 2020

As you may know, many video game servers have been having issues the past few months due to gaming traffic increases as a result of the pandemic. That said, while Xbox servers have particularly struggled with the demand increase, PlayStation has largely been problem free, until now that is.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on all things PlayStation, click here. In the most recent and related news, a new PlayStation game has leaked, courtesy of a retailer listing going live early. Meanwhile, the best PlayStation Store sale of 2020 is now live.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.