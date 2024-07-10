PlayStation Plus July Games Feature a Final Fantasy Prequel, Travis Touchdown, and More

The month of July is looking like a good one for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. A new batch of games has been revealed for the service, and will be available starting on July 16th. In total, nine games are being added, just one of which is a PS5 exclusive, meaning that those that haven’t upgraded from PS4 can also enjoy them. The lineup has a large focus on action games this month, but there are also some options in the sports and party game categories, offering a bit more variety. The full lineup can be found below:

Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PS4, PS5)

Deadcraft (PS4)

The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS4, PS5)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS4, PS5)

No More Heroes 3 (PS4, PS5)

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS4, PS5)

Remnant II – Standard Edition (PS5)

Steep (PS4)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4)

All in all, this is a pretty strong list of games! Crisis Core in particular is one of the better inclusions in July. A prequel to Final Fantasy VII, the game follows Zack Fair and tells of the character’s first meetings with Cloud, Aerith, and other major characters. The game was originally released as an exclusive for the PSP back in 2007, but was given a new release on modern platforms in 2022.

Those that have never played any of the No More Heroes games will also get a perfect opportunity with this month’s batch. Two games featuring Travis Touchdown will be added in July. No More Heroes III initially released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, but was brought over to PlayStation systems about a year later. In his review of the Switch version, ComicBook’s James Lovett awarded No More Heroes III a score of 4 out of 5, calling it “the most polished No More Heroes game to date, both in aesthetic and gameplay.”

In addition to the nine games listed above, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers can also look forward to a batch of classic and PS VR2 games. In total, there are three classics dropping on July 16th: Jeanne d’Arc (PS4, PS5), Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters (PS4, PS5), and Summoner (PS4, PS5). PS VR2 owners can also look forward to the addition of Job Simulator.

Are you excited for any of these PlayStation Plus games? What do you think of this month's offerings?