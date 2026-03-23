PlayStation Plus Subscribers “Blown Away” by Free Xbox Game

PS5 and PS4 users with a PlayStation Plus subscription say they are “blown away” by a free Xbox game. The game in question was given away last year as part of the September 2025 lineup to all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of their subscription. That said, the same game has never been added to the PS Plus Extra or Premium libraries, and is currently not available via these libraries, so if you missed it back in September, you are out of luck. If you did claim it, but haven’t played it yet, perhaps you should.

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More specifically, over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, subscribers have been praising Xbox and Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2 with some hefty admiration. Considering the 2021 platformer has a Metacritic range of 87 to 91 and five Game Awards nominations, including for Game of the Year, perhaps this isn’t too surprising. While Psychonauts 2 didn’t sell terribly terrific, those who have checked it out have typically walked away very impressed. PlayStation Plus subscribers have been no exception.

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“I’m Blown Away”

“Never thought I’d end up enjoying Psychonauts 2,” reads the title of a recent post on the PS Plus Reddit page. “I just recently started playing Psychonauts 2, and I’m loving it so far! I actually grabbed it last year when it was part of the monthly game lineup (can’t even remember which month), but never bothered to try it until now. Thankfully, I added it to my library anyway…. I’m blown away by how beautiful the art design is, even being a PS4 version.”

In the comments, others hail the Xbox game as a “hidden gem” and a “stellar game.” In fact, there is not one single negative comment about the game, which is not common. To this end, those who have it in their library but haven’t played it, the platformer is 15 to 20 hours long, on average. Completionists will need a bit more time than this with the game, and will likely put in somewhere between 25 and 30 hours with the Xbox game.

It is important to note that you will need an active PS Plus subscription to access this game in your library, even if you claimed it in September 2025. This is how all PS Plus games work. In the meantime, for those who do not have access to this game, the good news is PlayStation Plus just added one of the best games of all time, an RPG, with over 140 hours of content.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or head over to the ComicBook Forum and jump into the conversations happening there.