PlayStation Plus Users Hail New Free PS5 Game as “The Best Game on the Service in a Long Time”

PlayStation Plus subscribers have hailed a new free PS5 game as “the best game on the service in a long time.” Unfortunately, for those at the standard and lowest tier of the Sony subscription service, the Essential tier, this new free PS5 game is limited to the Extra and Premium tiers. That said, according to those who have played the game in question since it was added to these tiers earlier this week, it’s worth the subscription upgrade.

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More specifically, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 are in particular enjoying one game added in the March lineup that dropped earlier this week, and that game is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The reception the third-person shooter has been receiving from PS Plus subscribers is not that surprising for a few reasons. For one, it got the same reception from Xbox Game Pass subscribers when it was added to the Microsoft subscription service back in January. Meanwhile, it is also one of the better third-person shooters of the last few years, as evidenced by its 83 on Metacritic, its dual nominations at The Game Awards, its commercial success that eclipsed expectations, and its terrific user review score on the PlayStation Store.

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“The Best Game on the Service in a LONG Time”

One of the top posts on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page since it was added to the library of Extra and Premium calls the third-person shooter from Saber St. Petersburg and Focus Entertainment “the best game on the service in a long time.”

“This is one of those modern throwbacks to the fun, gritty, violent action games most of us grew up with on the Xbox 360,” reads the post in question.

Of course, one opinion from one single PS Plus subscriber isn’t noteworthy in isolation, but the popularity of the post echoes the sentiment, as do some of the comments.

Elsewhere, the post comments on how the game looks very good on the PS5 Pro, which is true, partially thanks to the new PSSR 2.0 update Sony just launched this week that improves the visual quality of games on the premium Sony console. To this end, PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers on PS5 Pro, in particular, are really enjoying Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as evidenced by a separate post, which can be seen below, on the PS5 Pro Reddit page.

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How long Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be available via PS Plus Extra and Premium remains to be seen, but with a third game on the way, it’s a good time to jump into the series. Unfortunately, what PS5 users will find is that the first game, from 2011, is not quite as good as its sequel. The first game was remastered last year, but this remaster has yet to be released on PS5, and there is no word of this changing. This means that unless PS5 users have access to a PC or an Xbox Series X, they will need to play it via the PS3. This isn’t ideal, but considering the remaster was so bad, refunds had to be issued, PS5 users aren’t missing out on much.

Those on PS5 with a PS Plus Extra or Premium subscription who do decide to check out Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 should expect a runtime of about 10 to 15 hours, give or take an hour or two. However, for completionists, there is much more to see, and this range multiplies to 60 to 70 hours.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.