PlayStation Plus Adds PS VR Free Games to Celebrate 5th Anniversary

PlayStation is celebrating the fifth anniversary of PlayStation VR today, and while that’s nice and all, the company has also announced that, as part of a celebration of the new milestone, it will be giving PlayStation Plus subscribers three free bonus PS VR games starting in November at no extra charge. Notably, while the company did not offer any details on what those games might actually be, it did indicate that the most-played PS VR games worldwide are Rec Room, Beat Saber, PlayStation VR Worlds, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Resident Evil 7 biohazard.

“And to celebrate this PS VR milestone, we wanted to give a special thank you to PlayStation fans: Starting in November, PlayStation Plus members will get three PS VR bonus games for no extra charge,” the official announcement reads in part. “Stay tuned for more details in the PlayStation Plus update in the next few weeks.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1448273103583330309

PlayStation also previously announced a new generation of its PS VR headset, though not much has been announced beyond that as of yet. “We’re taking what we’ve learned since launching PS VR on PS4 to develop a next-gen VR system that enhances everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input,” said Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, Platform Planning & Management at Sony Interactive Entertainment, as part of the initial announcement earlier this year. “It will connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.”

As noted above, three bonus free PS VR games are set to be made available to PlayStation Plus subscribers starting in November. October 2021’s free PlayStation Plus video games, Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21, are now available. They will remain available to claim by subscribers through November 1st. The former is for the PS5 while the latter two are for the PS4. At this point, there is no telling what November 2021’s free PlayStation Plus titles will be, though it will likely include a new release as has been common in recent history. And, of course, the three PS VR bonus games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about the fact that PlayStation is giving away PS VR games as a bonus to PlayStation Plus members in November? Are there any specific PS VR titles you would like to see included? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!