PlayStation Plus Leak Potentially Reveals First Free Game for October

A recent leak related to an upcoming PlayStation game could be teasing one of the first free games that we might be receiving on PlayStation Plus in the month of October. Although there's no guaranteed way to know if this leaked game will actually be part of PS Plus in the coming month, the title in question does seem to be releasing on the same day that the new free titles should be coming to the subscription service.

Within the past day, a new listing appeared on multiple retail sites for Alan Wake Remastered. This new version of the popular 2010 release is said to be coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms on October 5, which is a first for the title as it has previously only been available on Xbox and PC hardware. Although developer Remedy Entertainment hasn't confirmed that this new remaster of Alan Wake will actually be coming to fruition, additional reports have stated that the game is very much real and should be announced in the coming days.

The way in which Alan Wake Remastered could be associated with PlayStation Plus lies with the game's prospective release date. As mentioned, the title is said to be releasing on October 5. This happens to also be the same day in which Sony should be pushing live its lineup of games for PS Plus in the month. Typically, PS Plus titles go live on the first Tuesday of any given month. As it turns out, October 5 just happens to be the first Tuesday of this coming month.

It's also worth noting that Sony has shown a willingness in 2021 to outright release brand new games on PlayStation Plus right away. Some of the games that have arrived on PS4 and PS5 in this manner throughout 2021 include Oddworld: Soulstorm, Destruction AllStars, and A Plague Tale: Innocence (for PS5) to name a few. As such, perhaps there is a decent chance that Alan Wake Remastered could join these titles and become free right away for PS4 and PS5 users who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

