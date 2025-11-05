PlayStation Portal Just Added Its Best Feature Yet With New Update

The latest update to Sony’s PlayStation Portal handheld has added its best feature yet. Over the past year, Sony has been testing out its Cloud Streaming service on PS Portal devices in beta. The feature, which is only available to those with PlayStation Plus Premium subscriptions, allows users to stream certain PS5 games directly to their Portal via the Cloud rather than having to stream from the PS5 itself. Now, after nearly a year of this Cloud Streaming tech being in beta, Sony is finally pushing the feature out in an official capacity.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog, a new update for PlayStation Portal handhelds will be going out later today (November 6th) that will add a litany of additional features. Cloud Streaming is the biggest addition to the hardware, with Sony saying that a catalog of “thousands” of games on PS5 will be able to be streamed to the platform out of the gate. Many of these titles belong to the PS Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, which makes this subscription tier even more valuable. Sony also provided a full list of compatible games, which can be found right here.

While Cloud Streaming is the biggest arrival on PlayStation Portal, Sony is also upgrading other elements of the hardware. The PS Portal’s UI has now been overhauled and features three different tabs that users will be able to cycle through. This will make it easier to toggle between streaming games off of your own PS5, or streaming them through the Cloud.

Lastly, Sony says it has also added 3D Audio support to PS Portal to go along with the ability to now lock the handheld with a passcode. Additionally, in-game storefronts have now become available while streaming games through the Cloud. While none of these improvements are going to sway people to pick up the platform necessarily, they’re excellent quality-of-life features that show Sony continues to deliver fans what they have been asking for.

All in all, this is likely the biggest update that the PS Portal has received so far since it hit the scene back in 2023. If you haven’t already snagged a Portal for yourself, there has quite literally never been a better time to pick one up.

