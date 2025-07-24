PlayStation Portal Pro Reportedly Coming 2026 With Major Steam Deck Feature

A PlayStation Portal Pro is reportedly in the works at Sony, coming in 2026, and going to bolster the experience with a major Steam Deck feature. The new report comes the way of Detective Seeds, an industry and insider with a history of PlayStation reports. Alongside recently leaking a new PS5 controller, the insider and YouTuber is claiming Sony is planning to revise the PlayStation Portal in a manner similar to how it iterated on the PS5 with the PS5 Pro.

More specifically, it is claimed by Detective Seeds that a “Pro Portal” with PSSR tech is in the works. For those that don’t know, PSSR is short for Playstation Spectral Super Resolution, which is an AI-powered upscaling technique that is unique to PlayStation hardware. It takes lower resolution games and instantly increases the resolution, without impacting frame rate. And this is done with unique AI tools. The base PS5 doesn’t even have PSSR, so for a PlayStation Portal to have it would be noteworthy.

In addition to this, it is claimed that Sony is also working on a PlayStation Portal update that will allow users to use in on the go without an Internet requirement similar to the Steam Deck. Right now, it is unclear if this will be limited to the new PlayStation Portal Pro or be available on the older model as well.

All of this, according to Detective Seeds, is going to arrive in 2026. When exactly in 2026 is not revealed though. Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official information, but the source does not have a perfect history of reporting. This is the case of the majority of insiders and leakers, but it is still worth remembering.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this new report and the speculation it has created. There are a few reasons why we do not anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation Portal — including all of the latest PlayStation Portal news, all of the latest PlayStation Portal rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PlayStation Portal deals — click here.