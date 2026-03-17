PlayStation Portal Games Will Look Better Than Ever Thanks to New Update

Sony has released a new update to PlayStation Portal handhelds today that will let games look better than ever on the device. Since hitting the scene back in 2023, Sony has continued to make some major improvements to the PS Portal. Previously, these improvements have been tied to UI and Wi-Fi, while the ability to stream games directly to the device via the Cloud was also made available to PS Plus Premium members. Now, Sony is looking to take the PS Portal to the next level by upgrading the visual quality of games further than before.

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As of today, a new system update for PlayStation Portal has been pushed out around the globe. The patch most notably adds an improved visual mode that is called 1080p High Quality. PS Portal users will now be able to go to the settings of the device and choose whether or not they’d like their games to appear at this higher bitrate. Doing so will prioritize the fidelity of games rather than performance and will also use more data. This feature is one that will be available to those playing games through Remote Play through their PS5 console, in addition to those playing directly through the Cloud.

While this is the biggest addition to the PlayStation Portal, a handful of smaller tweaks have also been made to the platform. Sony says that it has improved trophy notifications, the search screen, and the details that are provided for certain games. The setup process for the Portal is also said to have been made easier for those who haven’t picked up the hardware just yet.

PS Portal Is Shaping PlayStation’s Future

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By all accounts, the PlayStation Portal has been hugely successful for Sony over the past few years and will surely continue to be relevant as more updates like this are pushed out. PS5 owners clearly have a desire to play their games on the go if possible, which in turn seems to be shaping how Sony is approaching the PS6. Multiple reports claim that the next-gen PlayStation console will have a handheld component to it that should allow users to play games natively on the device rather than stream them. If true, this would put PlayStation in more direct competition with companies like Nintendo and Valve who have released dedicated handhelds of their own in recent years.

Sony almost certainly wouldn’t be getting back into the handheld business in this manner with the PS6 without seeing the success that the PS Portal has had. As such, the Portal is undoubtedly becoming one of the most important products that Sony has released over the past decade. Given how much it continues to focus on upgrading the PS Portal via new updates like this one today, it’s easy to say that there has never been a better time to pick the handheld up than now.

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