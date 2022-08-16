PlayStation Plus Adds 12 New PS5 and PS4 Games for Subscribers

Sony has today added 12 new games to PlayStation Plus for subscribers to play across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. At the start of this month, PS Plus Essential members were able to begin downloading August's three new titles which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this lineup at a baseline level was quite strong for the month, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium can now look to get their hands on an even larger number of games.

As of this moment, the 12 new games in question coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium have become available to download. This slate is notably headline by three installments in the Yakuza series from Sega and stands as the beginning of the franchise's full addition to PS Plus before the end of 2023. Outside of Yakuza, Sony has also now added some shooters, party games, and a remake of a classic JRPG to the subscription platform.

Here's the full lineup of new PS Plus games that are now accessible:

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Dead by Daylight

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Bugsnax

Metro Exodus

Trials of Mana

Everspace

UNO

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Likely the only thing about PlayStation Plus that has disappointed Extra and Premium subscribers lately comes with Sony's offering for retro games. Even though PS Plus now has a catalog of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games to play, Sony has been slow to add new titles to the service that come from these platforms. So much so, in fact, that a number of subscribers have started to complain about the lack of old-school titles. Whether or not we'll see a big change on this front in the coming months remains to be seen, but if nothing else, at least the PS5 and PS4 offerings remain relatively strong.

What do you think about these new games that have today landed on PS Plus? Are you going to check out any of these PS5 and PS4 titles for yourself?