PlayStation Plus Users Warn to Avoid New Game: "Deleted Within Hours"

PlayStation Plus subscribers have urged those with a PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscription on PS4 and PS5 to avoid a fairly recently-added game. Across PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, subscribers have access to hundreds of PS4 games and PS5 games, an in the case of the latter, PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Suffice to say, there's never any justification to waste your time playing something mediocre or that you don't like because there is a metric ton of alternative options at any given point. To this end, subscribers have warned their fellow subscribers not to waste their time with Ubisoft's 2020 game Watch Dogs: Legion, which was added to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium back at the end of May.

"Was excited to get Watch Dogs: Legion. Deleted Watch Dogs: Legion within hours," reads the Reddit post. "I have never deleted a game because of its dialogue and voice acting before. But it is so bad. It made the game unplayable for me. I returned to it twice with the goal of 'blocking out the dialogue' but it defeated me. I enjoyed Watch Dogs. It took itself far too seriously but was fun enough. I really enjoyed Watch Dogs 2. Much brighter and didn't take itself too seriously.

The post continues: "Whereas Legion is like they got my 70 year old, talkback-radio-listening dad to write the script with the note 'make them sound like edgy youth.' And the voice acting? It was so bad."

Of course, this is a bit of a hot take about the game, but it's apparently not that spicy because it's seemingly not that uncommon a many of the comments agree.

"Yeah I nearly made a post about this the other week. Was excited to finally play the game as I held off at launch with the bad reviews," reads one of these comments. Only managed to force about 5 hours of play before giving up and deleting. The voice acting is truly atrocious, but the entire gameplay is just...bad as well. Something feels really off and not as fun as the first two games."

For those curious, the PS4 and PS5 versions of Watch Dogs: Legion boast a 70 and 66 on Metacritic, respectively. In other words, critics weren't very hot on the Ubisoft game either, so perhaps this post shouldn't come as too big of a surprise. Though, if you don't pay attention to reviews, and thought about checking this game out after the decent reception of the first two games, then you made be in for a shock by the dip in quality.