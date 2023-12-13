PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for December Headlined by GTA 5

PlayStation revealed its final PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium games for 2023, a selection of games that's headlined by none other than Grand Theft Auto 5. The gargantuan game which will eventually be followed up by Grand Theft Auto 6 has come and gone from PlayStation Plus offerings and other subscription services in the past, but it'll finally be available once more come December 19th for those who somehow still don't own the game on some platform (or those who just want it on PlayStation, too).

GTA 5 is far from the only game that's being added next month, however, with nearly 20 games in total being added to the PlayStation Plus catalog next month. Most of those are being added as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription tier, though several of them including a couple of older Mega Man games will be restricted only to those who have PlayStation Plus Premium.

Each of the new PS Plus games coming to the Extra and Premium tiers in December can be found below alongside details on whether they'll be playable on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or both systems:

PlayStation Plus Extra Games for December

Grand Theft Auto V | PS4, PS5

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5

Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5

Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5

Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5

Moonscars | PS4, PS5

Mega Man 11 | PS4

Gigabash | PS4, PS5

Grime | PS4, PS5

Tinykin | PS4, PS5

Prodeus | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director's Cut | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Plus Classics for December

Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4

Thrillville | PS4, PS5

Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5

Of course, if you're not subscribed to either of these versions of PS Plus and are instead a PS Plus Essential user, none of these new games will mean much to you unless they coax you into upgrading your subscription. PS Plus Essential users instead got three different games themselves for December: LEGO 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator, and Sable. All of those games will be up for grabs from now until January 1st, but the ones being added via the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium updates will be available indefinitely until they're potentially pulled from the collections later on as PS Plus games sometimes are.

These newest PS Plus games for those who get to play them are being given away amid a very busy time for giveaways in general with several other platforms like the Epic Games Store and Prime Gaming giving away games of their own. You can keep up with all those giveaways here in our tracker for the free video games in December.