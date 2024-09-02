New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is “Why I Still Pay for PS Plus” Say Subscribers

A new, free PlayStation Plus game is proving to be a huge hit with PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5. To this end, a popular post over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page featuring a subscriber who claims it is because of games like this one that they are subscribed to the Sony subscription service. Judging by the number of votes up, and the many comments that echo the sentiment, this is not an isolated take. As for the game, it is 2022’s Cult of the Lamb, which was added to PS Plus in August alongside The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and other games.

Unfortunately, for those subscribed to just the standard tier of the subscription service, PS Plus Essential, it is not available via this tier. Those interested in checking out the game without buying it will need to upgrade to either the middle tier, PS Plus Extra, or the most expensive tier, PS Plus Premium.

“Games like Cult of the Lamb is why I still pay for PS Plus,” reads the aforementioned post. “This is the type of game that I would always think looks interesting, but I never end up buying. It is consuming my life! Incredible game.”

‘I’ve been recommending this hidden gem to people since the day it came out,” reads a popular comment on the post. “When I started playing it, I couldn’t put the controller down. I literally played 14 hours a day, started on Saturday, through to Monday. So much so that I took Monday off work and finished the game. What a great game!”

For those unfamiliar with Cult of the Lamb, it was released in 2022 via developer Massive Monster Games and publisher Devolver Digital. For the former, it was a release that put it on the map, after previously shipping Never Give Up in 2019 and The Adventure Pals in 2018, both which failed to generate the same level of attention and success.

On Metacritic, Cult of the Lamb boasts scores that range from 79 to 86, depending on the platform. Meanwhile, average consumers like it even more as evident by its “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review score. This is the highest rating a game can on earn on Steam. In this case, it is the result of 95 percent of 74, 398 user reviews rating the game positively.

“Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name,” reads an official description of Cult of the Lamb. “Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland Followers and spread your Word to become the one true cult.”

Those that decide to check out Cult of the Lamb via PS Plus, should expect a pretty meaty game with lots of replayability. To this end, the game is roughly 14 to 20 hours long just for a single playthrough. Meanwhile, those that want to 100 percent the game should be prepared to set aside roughly 25 hours.

