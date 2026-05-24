PlayStation Plus Users Warn New Free Game Is “Devastating” and “Very Dark”

There is a new PlayStation Plus free game leaving a very lasting impression on subscribers on PS4 and PS5 with a subscription to the Sony subscription service. To this end, PS Plus subscribers have warned it’s “not for the faint-hearted,” noting it is equal parts “devastating” and “very dark.” More importantly, it’s a quality game, and one of the true surprises of 2023.

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Back on April 27, 2023, developer Dimfrost Studios and Merge Games released an action-adventure game called Bramble: The Mountain King. Going into the release, not many were talking about this game, but this quickly changed, partially because it was exposed to a large audience through Xbox Game Pass. For that month, you couldn’t go on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page without seeing a post urging everyone not to sleep on the game, which some were doing, mostly from ignorance, but also because while its Metacritic score in the low 80s was very solid, indies often have to score higher to really get broader attention. That said, there is a reason it has glowing user reviews on every platform.

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“Not for the Faint-Hearted”

Now, PlayStation Plus subscribers are going through what Xbox Game Pass subscribers went through three years ago, though not quite to the same extent, given the game is a somewhat known quality at this point. Recently, it was added to the libraries of PS Plus Extra and Premium, but with some bigger games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Star Wars Outlaws overshadowing it. Not everyone has missed its addition, though.

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one of the top posts is a post with mighty praise for the game, but also a warning: it’s heavy.

“What an adventure and truly not for the faint-hearted,” reads the post in question. “This game has some very deep and dark subjects. I really wasn’t ready for the emotional rollercoaster. Honestly, it’s one of the best games I’ve played for free in a long time. It’s very good.”

The post is one of the more popular posts on the Reddit page over the last couple of days, serving as an endorsement of its sentiment, which is also echoed by the comment section.

“Incredible game. I played it on Game Pass a couple of years ago, but I plan to double-dip. It was really great,” reads one of these comments.

Of course, not every comment agrees, with some pointing out that while the atmosphere and story are great, the gameplay can be clunky at times. To this end, it’s very much for gamers who prefer the former and don’t mind gameplay that isn’t the best. For what it is worth, we highly recommend checking it out.

As for how long it is going to be available via PS Plus Extra and Premium, we do not know, but that doesn’t matter because the game is fairly short by video game standards, clocking in at about 4 to 5 hours long. Meanwhile, because it’s included, PS Plus subscribers are being spared from its normal $30 price point.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.