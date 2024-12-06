New PlayStation Plus Free Download Is One of 2024’s Best Games

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers can now download and check out one of 2024’s best games for free. The free PS Plus game in question came out back in September via developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment. Upon release, it earned an 83 on Metacritic, and has attracted over five million players to date. Complimenting this dual commercial and critical success is two nominations at The Game Awards: Best Action Game and Best Multiplayer Game, both of which it could end up winning. Even if it doesn’t though, it has cemented itself as one of the best games of the year.

There are a couple catches with the offer though. For one, the offer is limited to PS Plus Premium. In other words, it is not available to PS Plus Extra subscribers nor PS Plus Essential subscribers.

For those that don’t know, PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus. Not only does it come with the free monthly games that come with PS Plus Essential, as well as the PS Plus Extra library, but it grants free access to a library of PS3, PSP, PS2, and PS1 games. This is the primary allure of the most expensive tier of PS Plus, however there is more to it. For example, there are PS Plus Premium exclusive trials that release throughout the year. The latest is for the aforementioned game, which is Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

The sequel to 2011’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine can now be downloaded and trialed for two hours via PS Plus Premium. With this trial, PS Plus subscribers can preview roughly 20 percent of the campaign as the campaign can be beaten in 10 hours, though to experience all of the side content brings this total to about 15 hours. That said, the trial period can also used to preview the multiplayer aspect of the game as well. No matter what part is previewed, it only lasts two hours and those interested in playing beyond this will need to purchase the game outright.

The game is not available on PS4, only PS5, should those with a PS Plus Premium subscription on PS4 will not be able to enjoy the latest free game trial.

“The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.”

