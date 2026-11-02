$70 PS5 Game Free With PlayStation Plus for 24 Hours

A $70 PS5 game is free with PlayStation Plus for roughly the next 24 hours, alongside two other PS5 games. Meanwhile, one of these three games is also available to PS4 users, as it is a cross-platform game. The other two are limited to PS5, though. That said, while PS4 users are only getting 33% of the free PS Plus games, the good news is that the free downloads are available to all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of their subscription tier.

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More precisely, until November 3, PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium subscribers can download F1 25 for free. Normally, to add this game to your PSN library, you must make a $70 purchase on the PlayStation Store. Additionally, Hunt: Showdown 1896 and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 are also free. The latter is the game available on both PS5 and PS4. Meanwhile, once these games are gone tomorrow, they will be replaced with November’s lineup, which features a PlayStation exclusive open-world RPG.

F1 25

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F1 25 was released by developer Codemasters and publisher EA on May 30, 2025, and it’s the latest F1 game, as F1 26 was skipped this year. To this end, it is currently the premier F1 experience, which helps it still command a $70 price tag.

Upon release, the game, a simulation for F1, earned an 80 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, it has a 4.3 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after more than 17,000 user reviews.

Hunt: Showdown 1896

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Hunt: Showdown 1896 is an online first-person extraction shooter that debuted in 2018 via early access before fully releasing in 2019. Developed and published by Crytek, it got a substantial update in 2024. Before this update, it was simply known as Hunt: Showdown. Then it rebranded to Hunt: Showdown 1896.

Upon release, the first-person extraction shooter earned an 81 on Metacritic, while the rebranded/rebooted version earned an 84. On the PlayStation Store, after more than 17,000 user reviews, it has a 3.98 out of 5 stars.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2

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Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 is a third-person shooter released in 2024 and a sequel to 2021’s Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, which itself is a spin-off from the Earth Defense Force series.

Upon release, the third-person shooter earned an 81 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store, it has a 3.89 out of 5 stars after 1,800 ratings.

This PlayStation Plus lineup doesn’t really have a clear standout, unless you are an F1 fan. If you’re not an F1 fan, it’s probably Hunt: Showdown 1896 given its popularity, but it’s not exactly acclaimed. Whatever the case, if none of these games tickle your fancy, some PS Plus subscribers can grab a 2000 PS1 Capcom game for free instead.