PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2025 Revealed

PlayStation gamers have plenty to be excited about today, with the start of the big Spring Sale. But in case a huge list of discounts isn’t enough for you, PlayStation has also revealed the list of brand-new free monthly games coming to PlayStation Plus this April. These three games will be available for all PS Plus members to download for free, regardless of their subscription tier. That means no matter whether you subscribe to PS Plus Essential, Extra, or Premium, you’ll be able to add the April 2025 games to your library. And there are some exciting ones on the schedule for this month.

Like many free PS Plus games, none of these free games are brand new, though a few are only a couple of years old. This month’s free games will go live on April 1st, and included RoboCop: Rogue City, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Digimon Story: Cyber Slueth – Hacker’s Memory. Clearly, PlayStation is gearing up for the Digimon Story – Time Stranger hype by letting gamers enjoy the previous game while they wait.

While both The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Digimon Story: Cyber Slueth – Hacker’s Memory are available for PS4, RoboCop: Rogue City is only available on PS5. All three games are available to subscribers at any tier of PS Plus and will stay in your library once downloaded, so long as you have an active PS Plus subscription. For a bit more about each game, check out the descriptions and trailers below.

RoboCop: Rogue City

The newest game on our list is 2023’s RoboCop: Rogue City. This game is a first-person shooter based on the RoboCop movies, but featuring an original storyline. The game got a 72% Metacritic Rating, but fans say it delivers a solid experience that’s exactly what you’d want in a RoboCop shooter.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Another release from 2023, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, is a third-person survival horror game based on the film. Gameplay centers on trying to escape a family of cannibals, and horror fans give it a Mostly Positive rating on Steam. Though it has a more modest 72 Metacritic Score, the gameplay loop is brief but fun for horror fans.

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Is it a great time to be a Digimon fan, or what? Though it’s the oldest game on this list, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory arrives as a free PS Plus game at the perfect time. It’s the most recent Digimon Story game before this year’s upcoming Time Stranger arrives. It’s a blend of JRPG, visual novel, and turn-based strategy that explores the background that led to Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth.

All three of these games will be added to the PS Plus free catalog starting on April 1st. Gamers will have a month to add them to their libraries before they get replaced with May’s free downloads. That means if you had your eye on one of the March titles, you have just a few more days to grab them before the list switches over.