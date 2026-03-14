Every New Game Coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium in March 2026, Ranked

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineup for March 2026 is a tiny bit slimmer than usual. This collection has a repeat game, which pads out the lineup just a smidge. Regardless, this drop is mostly full of pretty great games from a variety of genres that are sure to appeal to most players in one way or another. And the beauty of services like this mean there is a relatively low boundary for those who want to try something new.

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Here’s how these eight PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for March 2026 stack up against one another. They are also all coming to the service on March 17th.

8) The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria

Image Courtesy of North Beach Games

Monolith Productions’ Middle-earth games set a high bar for The Lord of the Rings games, but The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria doesn’t even come close to hitting that standard. The dull crafting title gives players such limited ways to mine their surroundings and build out their base and stuffs the experience with entirely too much combat with enemies that are dumber than the rocks these cast of dwarves slam their pickaxes through. So while this sort of genre seems like a decent fit for the license, Return to Moria is little more than unrealized potential.

7) Madden NFL 26

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Madden NFL 26 is still, obviously, a football game, which limits its appeal, but it’s at least an improvement when compared to the lackluster years that immediately preceded it. A better tutorial and a flurry of small changes and presentation improvements go a long way in making this the best Madden in some time, while also leaving some room for improvement.

6) Astroneer

Image Courtesy of System Era Softworks

Astroneer is a fairly standard survival crafting game, but there’s a reason it’s been alive for almost a decade. It’s heavily dependent on an oxygen meter and power consumption, meaning the early parts of the game are stingy as players have to grind a bit before becoming more independent. But it opens up as the resources start coming and allows for players to go an adventure as they slowly chart out a planet and mine it for all its worth. It’s like a smaller version of No Man’s Sky with an immersive, diegetic user interface and can evoke a similar adventurous and creative feeling with a more lighthearted tone, something aided by its bright color palette.

5) Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Image Courtesy of Focus INteractive

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 calls back to an earlier generation, one that players don’t get much of nowadays. This sequel fits in line with the Xbox 360 and PS3 era of its predecessors with its array of modes and general gameplay style. Players can carve through its story campaign, tackle co-op missions, or blast other humans in competitive multiplayer, the latter of which seems pulled from the time where secondary multiplayer modes like this were the norm.

And while there are some small issues regarding its mechanics, it mostly controls well and lets players fulfill the fantasy of being an all powerful Space Marine by ripping and tearing through the local hordes, which often, like the recent DOOM games, grants armor pickups. The campaign is fine, but the co-op campaign is more in-depth since it allows for stronger mission design, something the core campaign’s bots aren’t smart enough to support. There’s a lot going on here and a lot of it is quite solid, especially since Saber Interactive has been updating it steadily since release (and more content is coming, too).

4) Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken 8 is still trying to find itself after its disastrous second season, but that just leaves an opening for Tekken 5: Dark Resurrection, which is still easily one of the best Tekken games around 20 years later. This portable version of Tekken 5 has a healthy single-player offering that’s buoyed by its character customization and Ghost Battle modes, meaning it doesn’t rely solely on competitive play like many other titles of its ilk. And while it is still Tekken at its core and therefore quite familiar, Dark Resurrection’s fighting mechanics excel because they are like a spiritual follow-up to the beloved Tekken 3 and aren’t overly complicated. It set yet another high standard for the series, and it’s easy to see why it is still regarded as one of the PSP’s landmark titles.

3) Blasphemous 2

Image Courtesy of Team17

The search action platformer genre is quite crowded, but Blasphemous 2 is still able to stand out. The Game Kitchen’s best-in-class pixel art beautifully conveys its broken world poisoned by selfish gods and ruinous zealots. It dabbles with a few of the most typical Soulslike conventions without overindulging and losing its soul. Combat can be a little frustrating because of the abundance of contact damage and its odd parry, but its bosses are often spectacles that overcome those hiccups. It hits many of the genre tropes without innovating on them, but it’s still able to overcome thanks to its remarkable style and aforementioned stunning art.

2) Persona 5 Royal

Image Courtesy of Sega

Persona 5 stunned players when it released worldwide in 2017, and that sentiment only got more positive with its Royal release. Royal has the same flashy style, deep story, and tactical turn-based combat of the original but with added nuances and changes that made everything smoother and deeper. The list is exhaustive and contains tweaks that touch just about every part of the experience, making Royal the definitive way to play a genre classic.

1) Metal Eden

Image Courtesy of Deep Silver

Metal Eden is one of the best first-person shooters to come out in the last few years. Like many of its ilk, it borrows heavily from DOOM, but, unlike some of those other games, it understands DOOM on a deeper level. Ammo reserves are kept tight so players are incentivized to constantly switch things up. Weakened foes can be executed, but how they are executed matters, since players can either use an enemy’s heart-like core to gain health and a superpowered melee punch or use said core as an impromptu grenade. When coupled with an array of flashy movement abilities, hard yet fair encounters, a killer soundtrack, and a steady stream of surprisingly useful upgrades, Metal Eden is a thoroughly brilliant first-person shooter that consistently provides thrill after thrill.

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