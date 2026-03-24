PlayStation Is Reportedly Shutting Down Another Studio That It Just Established in 2025

PlayStation is reportedly shutting down yet another studio, this time that of Dark Outlaw Games. A little over one month ago, PlayStation announced that it was closing the doors of Bluepoint Games, which had previously worked on remakes like Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus. Now, it seems that this closure of Bluepoint was merely the beginning, as another PlayStation developer seems to have met its demise as well.

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As of today, reports began circling on the forum ResetEra that Dark Outlaw Games, which PlayStation only just founded in 2025, would now be ending its operations. Details of the reason behind this closure have yet to come about, but reporter Jason Schreier at Bloomberg verified in the thread that this is indeed happening. Elsewhere, PlayStation is said to also be laying off various employees across its US and UK hubs.

This Is a Baffling Move by PlayStation

For Dark Outlaw Games to already be shutting down is a truly shocking move from PlayStation. Not only was the studio itself just established one year ago in March 2025, but it was led by Jason Blundell, who previously helped create the Zombies game mode seen in the Call of Duty series.

Prior to working at Dark Outlaw, Blundell was at Deviation Games, which was working on an exclusive title in partnership with PlayStation. This project ultimately fell apart, which led to Deviation’s closure, but PlayStation clearly thought highly enough of Blundell and what he was trying to create at the studio that it brought him aboard to establish Dark Outlaw. Now, Blundell is dealing with yet another studio shutdown, while Dark Outlaw was seemingly never given the opportunity to create its debut game.

Dark Outlaw and Bluepoint closing down represent only a couple of the many missteps that PlayStation has taken throughout the PS5 generation. Other fumbles like Concord, the purchase of Bungie, the failure of PSVR2, and PlayStation’s larger push for more live-service projects have all blown up in the company’s face in one way or another over the past few years. Fortunately, the PS5 continues to sell well despite these mistakes, which speaks to the worldwide prominence that the PlayStation brand continues to have.

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