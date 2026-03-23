New Marvel’s Wolverine Gameplay Teased by Insomniac

New gameplay footage of Marvel’s Wolverine has been teased by developer Insomniac Games. When Wolverine finally reemerged this past year, Insomniac quickly let fans know that it wouldn’t be saying much else about the much-anticipated PS5 game until Spring 2026. With this window now upon us, naturally, fans have started to question when exactly Wolverine might be shown off. And while Insomniac hasn’t provided any exact dates just yet, it has reaffirmed that a new look at the action title is right around the corner.

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In a recent interaction on social media, Insomniac made clear that it still intends to show more of Marvel’s Wolverine off in the Spring. When asked why pre-orders for Wolverine also haven’t been pushed live just yet, the studio said that it wants to first share more footage of the game in action. This suggests that whenever this gameplay showing for Wolverine does happen, pre-orders should launch soon after across the PlayStation Store and various retailers.

Surprisingly, the one thing that this Wolverine showing won’t bring with it is the game’s release date. That’s simply because Insomniac and PlayStation broke news of the title’s launch nearly a month ago, when it was revealed that Wolverine would become playable on September 15th. It was a bit of an odd move at the time for Insomniac and PlayStation to unveil this launch date without any new footage, but it remains apparent that this lack of gameplay isn’t going to hold true for much longer.

Wolverine Is Set to Be PS5’s Biggest Exclusive of 2026

PlayStation has a lot riding on Marvel’s Wolverine this year, as it’s unquestionably set to be the biggest exclusive launching on PS5. While other exclusives like Saros, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and Phantom Blade Zero will likely be big in their own right, hype for Wolverine is on another level, primarily thanks to the previous success of Insomniac’s Spider-Man series.

While Wolverine stands a chance of being PlayStation’s biggest first-party game of the year, the most notable release on PS5 in all of 2026 will certainly be Grand Theft Auto VI. With PS5’s install base nearing 100 million, most who pick up the long-awaited GTA sequel later this year will likely do so for PlayStation’s current console. As such, between GTA VI and Marvel’s Wolverine, it’s poised to be a particularly major end to the year on PS5.

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