PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get 7 Assassin's Creed Games

PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra have been bolstered with seven different Assassin's Creed games. Ubisoft is set to be a major partner of PlayStation Plus going forward, with the partnership beginning with the addition of some legacy Assassin's Creed games. And this is fitting given that Ubisoft remains best known for Assassin's Creed. So, if you're going to have a partnership with Ubisoft, you'd expect Assassin's Creed games.

To this end, Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection is probably the biggest addition, as it includes fan-favorites Assassin's Creed 2 and Assassin's Brotherhood, as well as Assassin's Creed Revelations. The next biggest addition is Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, another fan favorite. The less notable additions are Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry, and Assassin's Creed Unity.

How long these games will be available through PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, we don't know as PlayStation doesn't divulge this information. That said, if Ubisoft is going to be a long-term partner, then they could be permanent additions, or at least permanent for as long as the partnership lasts. It's also possible they will be around for three months, as this is one of the standard lengths used by the subscription service.

Of course, if this information is provided by either PlayStation or Ubisoft we will be sure to update the story accordingly. As for PS Plus Essential subscribers, they are out of luck. These additions are only for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers.

