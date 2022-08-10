PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022

Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.

Detailed on the PlayStation Blog today, Sony revealed that it will be adding 12 games in total to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium next week on August 12th. This slate is notably headlined by the arrival of three games in the Yakuza series, which Sony previously revealed would be coming to PS Plus in full before 2022 comes to a close. In addition, a handful of other popular titles that appeared on the PS4 are also included in this mix.

Here's the full list of games that will be heading to PS Plus Extra and Premium next week:

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Dead by Daylight

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Bugsnax

Metro Exodus

Trials of Mana

Everspace

UNO

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

As mentioned, perhaps the most disappointing part of this slate comes for those subscribed to PS Plus Premium. This tier of the service is the one that lets subscribers play games from the PS1, PS2, PSP, and PS3 eras. Sadly, no noteworthy games from these platforms will be coming to PS Plus this month, which makes PS Plus Premium that much more of a hard sell. It remains to be seen if Sony gives PS Plus a big boost in retro games soon, but for the time being, this continues to seem like the aspect of the service that is most lacking.

