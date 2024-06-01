New PlayStation Plus Game Is the Perfect Follow-Up to April's Free Games

Now that PlayStation Plus subscribers have made it to June, all of May's free PlayStation Plus games including those that were free for all users as well as those that were only in the PlayStation Plus Extra or PlayStation Plus Premium tiers are available. And for those who claimed the free PlayStation Plus games the month prior in April, one of the PlayStation Plus Extra games added in May called Dredge just happens to be the perfect follow-up.

That's because in April, PlayStation Plus subscribers got Dave the Diver. The 2023 game from developer Mintrocket has been received exceptionally well on pretty much every platform it was released on even before it came to PlayStation Plus, but once it did, the love for the game was renewed all over again. It's got a bit of everything in it with minigames to play, a business to run, and fish to catch with dashes of combat and roguelike mechanics mixed in, so it's no wonder that it's gotten so much attention and DLCs like the most recent one with Godzilla.

Dave the Diver got another DLC crossover as well with none other than Dredge itself which brings us full circle back to Dredge being added to the PlayStation Plus Extra tier late in May. Dredge isn't the same sort of game that Dave the Diver is aside from fishing elements and a unique art style, but the settings of the game made Dredge a perfect candidate for a crossover DLC in Dave the Diver that let players hunt down horrific creatures underwater.

That DLC introduced Dave the Diver players to Dredge which was already a pretty exceptional game itself, and now that it's available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra library, it makes for an easy segue from Dave the Diver to a new fishy experience.

"Bro everyone here came from dave the diver (me included)," one PlayStation Plus subscriber said in a post on Reddit announcing the arrival of the game.

"Both Dave and Dredge are two of the best indies released in years. Lovely games," another said to offer praise towards both games.

Dave the Diver's time to be claimed via PlayStation Plus has come and gone, but Dredge will be available for PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers from now until it's ever potentially removed from the PlayStation Plus catalog.