PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2023 Available for Final Day

If you haven't snagged March 2023's free games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on PlayStation Plus yet, today is your final day to do so. As of tomorrow at midday, Sony will be pushing live the next wave of three titles that PS Plus subscribers will be able to snag for April 2023. With this in mind, if you somehow have forgotten to pick up the three games that have been on offer throughout March, this is your last warning.

In case you forgot what Sony added to PS Plus Essential in March 2023, the biggest game of the bunch that came to the subscription service was Battlefield 2042. Although the multiplayer shooter got off to a rough launch in 2021, it has since had a strong comeback to coincide with Season 4. Alongside Battlefield 2042, Sony also added Minecraft Dungeons and Code Vein to PS Plus in March 2023. Minecraft Dungeons is a spin-off in the mega-popular Minecraft series which has quite a bit in common with games like Diablo. Code Vein, conversely, is an anime-style Soulslike that stems from publisher Bandai Namco. Code Vein flew under the radar when it launched in 2019 but it has since found new relevance thanks to PS Plus.

When it comes to April 2023's lineup on PS Plus, Sony announced this past week what the coming month will have in store. April 2023 is likely headlined by Meet Your Maker, which will be launching directly onto PS Plus and will be natively available for PS5 and PS4. The other two games in April that will then be arriving will include Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron. Although this lineup has proven to be somewhat divisive, in my own opinion, this is a strong group of games that subscribers should find to be quite diverse.

