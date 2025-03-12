PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games Revealed for March 2025

Sony has announced its next wave of PS5 and PS4 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in March 2025. This past week, the free PS Plus games for the month of March went live and included Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors Ultimate, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. To this point, these PS Plus titles have been pretty well-received by subscribers, but those subbed to the higher tiers of the service have even more to look forward to this coming week.

Set to go live next week on March 18th, a total of 12 different games spanning PS5, PS4, and PSVR2 will be hitting the PS Plus Game Catalog. This month’s slate is headlined by UFC 5 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, both of which are some of the most recent releases in this lineup. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, in particular, was quite acclaimed upon its release in 2024 and was considered one of the best Metroidvania games of the past year.

On the PS Plus Classics front, Sony is finally adding a trio of Armored Core games that were previously released on the PS1. These Armored Core titles were announced by PlayStation to be joining PS Plus at the most recent State of Play, but at the time, we didn’t know when exactly they would hit the PS Store. Now, that date has finally been revealed which means that fans can dive back into this series on modern PlayStation hardware in a little under a week.

Here’s the full list of every PS Plus game coming to the service for the remainder of March 2025:

PS Plus Game Catalog

UFC 5 (PS5)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS5, PS4)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4)

Mobile Suite Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy (PS5, PS4)

Arcade Paradise (PS5, PS4)

Band-On Balls: Chronicles (PS5, PS4)

You Suck at Parking (PS5, PS4)

Syberia – The World Before (PS5, PS4)

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)