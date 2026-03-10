PlayStation Plus Report Reveals New Games Joining in March 2026

A new report tied to PlayStation Plus has revealed an upcoming slate of games that will be joining the Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon. Within the past week, the monthly free games for PS Plus in March 2026 went live and included PGA Tour 2K25, Slime Rancher 2, Monster Hunter Rise, and The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road. All four of these titles will remain on the platform through early April, at which point they’ll be cycled out by a new lineup that PlayStation has yet to reveal. In the near future, though, the PS Plus Game Catalog is reportedly going to get a very strong array of games that will be rolling out in short order.

Coming by way of Dealabs, a group of six games was revealed to be joining PS Plus on March 17th. This lineup contains some particularly heavy hitters such as Madden NFL 26, Persona 5 Royal, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The other three additions will then be Astroneer, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and Metal Eden. It’s not known if this will represent the full slate of additions to PS Plus in March 2026, or if there will be more titles joining this selection. Either way, we should find out tomorrow once PlayStation announces these new PS Plus games in an official capacity.

March’s PS Plus Classic Game Is Already Known

As for the new game coming to the “Classics” catalog of PS Plus (which is only for Premium members) in March, we actually already know what it is. During PlayStation’s State of Play this past month, it was revealed that Tekken: Dark Resurrection would be landing on PS Plus in March. This PSP fighting game is set to join the likes of Tekken 2, Tekken 3, and Tekken 6, which have come to PS Plus in the past.

PlayStation also happened to confirm in this same State of Play that Time Crisis will be coming to PS Plus as well. However, this release on the Classics catalog won’t be transpiring until May 2026, which means that subscribers will have to wait a couple more months to play it for themselves. As for what could be coming to PS Plus in April, this lineup is still entirely shrouded in mystery for the time being.

