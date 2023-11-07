PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2023 Now Live

November 2023's lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus are now available to download and own in perpetuity. This past week, Sony announced its latest round of titles that would be coming to PS Plus for the current month. And while it's still not known which new games might be joining the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers of the service in the coming weeks, the Essential titles are now officially up for grabs.

Starting today, November 7, and lasting until December 5, all subscribers of PS Plus can snag Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers. All three of the games included in this group happen to be pretty new as the oldest of the bunch, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, only launched back in 2020. As for Aliens: Fireteam Elite and Dragon Ball: The Breakers, these new PS Plus titles both happen to contain multiplayer elements. So if you're looking to experience either game with friends, you should be able to do so easily thanks to PlayStation's subscription service.

You can learn more about all of these new arrivals on PlayStation Plus for November down below.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

"Remastered in stunning HD detail, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father's debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence. Inspired by iconic mafia dramas, be immersed in the allure and impossible escape of life as a wise guy in the Mafia."

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival game set in the iconic Alien Universe. Battle through hordes of different types of Xenomorph, customize your character and gear, and level up as you try to contain this ever-growing threat."

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

"Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an online asymmetrical action game where a team of 7 ordinary citizens tries to survive the Raider (a classic Dragon Ball rival such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will hunt and evolve into an unstoppable force!

Make full use of the familiar Dragon Ball items and skills, such as Dragon Raider, Solar Flare, and Instant Transmission! Sometimes you can even borrow the power of a Super Warrior to temporarily transform and fight the Raider. Collect 7 Dragon Balls and call up Shenron to power up! You may be able to defeat the Raider...?