PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022

PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.

Arriving next week on October 18th, Sony will add 23 games in total that are playable via PS Plus. Of this total, 16 of these titles will be available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers while the other seven will be part of the platform's "Classics" library, which means that only those who are members of PS Plus Premium will be able to play these games.

As a whole, this lineup is comprised of entries from numerous different big-name franchises that are popular on PS5 and PS4. Not only is a beloved Grand Theft Auto game from the past joining PS Plus, but five Dragon Quest titles and six Assassin's Creed games will also land on the service. And when it comes to classic games, nothing from PS1, PS2, or PSP is included this month, but Sony is adding three entries from the Yakuza series to go along with four other titles that stem from PS3.

If you'd like to get a full look at everything that is coming to PS Plus next week, you can find the full lineup down below.

PS Plus Extra

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS4, PS5)



Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PS4)



Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4)



Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)



Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4)



Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below (PS4)



Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition (PS4)



Inside (PS4)



The Medium (PS5)



Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China (PS4)



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India (PS4)



Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia (PS4)



Assassin's Creed III Remastered (PS4)



Assassin's Creed Syndicate (PS4)



Hohokum (PS4)



PS Plus Premium (Classics)