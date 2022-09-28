PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for October 2022

PlayStation has officially announced the new batch of free monthly video games set to be available in October 2022. All PlayStation Plus subscribers across the various tiers (PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium) will be able to grab Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot starting on October 4th.

As is common with PlayStation Plus free games, there are a couple of caveats. Only subscribers can claim these for free, for example, and only then for a limited time. The new October 2022 titles will be available through October 31st. Additionally, not all of them are for the same platforms. While Hot Wheels Unleashed is for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Injustice 2 and Superhot are specifically available for the PlayStation 4.

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October are:



➕ Hot Wheels Unleashed

➕ Injustice 2

➕ Superhot



Full details: https://t.co/4GdQmC9Nh2 pic.twitter.com/bBPGXcXhBL — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 28, 2022

"Blurring the lines between cautious strategy and unbridled mayhem, Superhot is the FPS in which time moves only when you move," the description of Superhot, arguably the least known title of the group, from PlayStation reads. "No regenerating health bars. No conveniently placed ammo drops. It's just you, outnumbered and outgunned, grabbing the weapons of fallen enemies to shoot, slice, and maneuver through a hurricane of slow-motion bullets. Superhot's polished, minimalist visual language helps you concentrate on the most important – on the fluidity of gameplay and cinematic beauty of the fight."

As noted above, October 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games are Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot. All three will become available to claim starting October 4th and will remain so through October 31st. Hot Wheels Unleashed is for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 while the other two are limited to the PlayStation 4 only. September 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games -- Granblue Fantasy: Versus for the PlayStation 4, Need for Speed Heat for the PlayStation 4, and Toem for the PlayStation 5 -- are currently available and will be so through October 3rd. Additionally, all of the above games are available to grab at all tiers of the version of PlayStation Plus like PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation in general right here.

What do you think about the new freebies on offer through PlayStation Plus next month? Are you looking forward to checking any of them out in particular? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!